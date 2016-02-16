A trader points up at a display on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in this August 20, 2012, file photo. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/Files

Health insurer Aetna Inc (AET.N) said on Monday Florida's insurance regulator approved its acquisition of Humana Inc (HUM.N).

The company said that with the approval from Florida's Office of Insurance Regulation, it has secured 10 of the 20 state approvals required.

Aetna said in July it would buy smaller rival Humana for about $37 billion in cash and stock, the largest deal ever in the insurance industry.

The announced mergers of Aetna and Humana, as well as Anthem Inc's (ANTM.N) bid for Cigna Corp (CI.N), have come under increased scrutiny as the deals would reduce the number of nationwide health insurers to three from five.

About 15 state attorneys general have joined the U.S. Justice Department's probe of the two mergers, Reuters reported last month, citing people familiar with the matter.

Aetna said it continued to cooperate with the Department of Justice in its probe and said it was possible DoJ would require divestitures in some regions.

(Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Dan Grebler)