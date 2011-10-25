Human Genome Sciences Inc HGSI.O posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss, hurt by lower sales of its lupus drug Benlysta, sending its shares down 9 percent after market.

Human Genome also lowered its 2011 cash balance outlook to $440-$470 million, down from its prior view of $550-$650 million.

Third-quarter net loss widened to $88.4 million, or 45 cents a share, from $40.9 million, or 22 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue fell 33 percent to $34 million.

Analysts on average had expecting a loss of 39 cents a share on revenue of $37 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Human Genome reported Benlysta sales of $18.8 million, compared with market estimate of $20 million.

Shares of the company closed at $12.73 on Tuesday on Nasdaq.

