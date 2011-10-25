Human Genome Sciences Inc HGSI.O posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss, hurt by weak sales of its lupus drug Benlysta due to reimbursement concerns in the United States, sending its shares down 14 percent after market.

The slow sales of Benlysta, marketed by GlaxoSmithKline Plc (GSK.L), prompted Human Genome to push its deadline to reach profitability to 2014 from 2013, Chief Financial Officer David Southwell said on a conference call.

Human Genome reported Benlysta sales of $18.8 million for July-September, compared with market estimate of $20 million.

Expectations from Benlysta were high as it is the first major new treatment in 50 years for a disease that causes the immune system to attack joints and organs. However, uncertainty surrounding reimbursement has restricted some doctors from prescribing the drug.

Benlysta gross sales for the last four weeks of September rose 18 percent to $2 million, from $1.7 million in August.

Third-quarter net loss widened to $88.4 million, or 45 cents a share, from $40.9 million, or 22 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue fell 33 percent to $34 million.

Analysts on average had expecting a loss of 39 cents a share on revenue of $37 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Human Genome also lowered its 2011 cash balance outlook to $440-$470 million, down from its prior view of $550-$650 million.

"Given sales trends this year, the lowering of the cash balance guidance isn't particularly surprising to us," ISI Group analyst Mark Schoenebaum said.

Shares of the company were down 14 percent at $11 in after-market trade. They closed at $12.73 on Tuesday on Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Anand Basu in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)