BUDAPEST Hungary announced plans for higher taxes on Wednesday to rein in its budget deficit and avert the loss of European Union development funds after Brussels warned the deficit would overshoot targets next year.

The EU expects the budget deficit to come in at 3.7-3.9 percent of economic output next year, above the government's target of 2.7 percent, without additional measures, Hungarian Economy Minister Gyorgy Matolcsy told a news conference.

Matolcsy said the government disagreed with this assessment, adding that Budapest decided on new fiscal measures worth 367 billion forints ($1.72 billion) for next year to ensure the deficit is below the EU's 3 percent ceiling.

The announcement highlights the persistent rift between Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government and international lenders, who have proposed easing back on some of the unorthodox measures it has imposed.

Matolcsy said that contrary to earlier plans, Hungary will not halve a windfall tax on banks next year and will raise a new tax on financial transactions to 0.2 percent from 0.1 percent, which sent the shares of OTP OTPB.BU 5 percent lower on the Budapest Stock Exchange.

He also said the government would levy a new tax on public utilities which will mainly apply to foreign firms.

The new measures come on top of a previous round of budget cuts worth 397 billion forints announced earlier this month.

"We are making adjustment measures worth a total of 764 billion forints, this second round is not something we like, we did not want to introduce most of these ... new steps next year," Matolcsy said.

"We think the first set of measures would have been enough, but if our partners think differently and applying a double standard would (have) deprived Hungary of cohesion funds, that would have been a big problem," he added.

"We hope very much that the European Commission will change its stance, these are very strong figures (we announced)," Matolcsy said, repeatedly criticizing the EU's assessment of Hungary's previously announced measures.

Following a tumble in Hungarian assets late last year, Orban stabilized markets by pledging to seek aid from the EU and IMF.

But he has since played a cat-and-mouse game by repeatedly assuring the market that a deal was in reach while also rejecting any of the strict conditionalities that accompany such deals and introducing new policies that clash with traditional economic orthodoxy.

Hungarian government bond yields rose 20-25 basis points on the new announcement in a thin market, giving back some of the gains posted in past weeks on hopes that the country was edging closer to an agreement with the IMF about a financing backstop. ($1 = 213.29 Hungarian forints)

