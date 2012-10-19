BUDAPEST The European Union has told Hungary to cut its budget deficit further to avoid losing some EU subsidies after years of missed budget targets, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday.

Orban's emphasis on measures such as retaining Europe's highest bank tax, rather than cutting spending, has hampered talks with the International Monetary Fund over a standby loan.

Hungary is Central Europe's most indebted country whose bonds are rated "junk" by most credit rating agencies.

The country needs a slight further adjustment in the 2013 budget, Orban was quoted as saying by the www.nol.hu website of Hungarian daily Nepszabadsag.

He said the Hungarian government held a teleconference earlier on Friday, and would ask Brussels to specify the amount of savings that the EU required to end an 8-year-old legal process against Hungary over its deficit overshoots.

"We are determined to come out from the excessive deficit procedure," he said, adding that possible solutions included a further increase in taxes on banks and public utility firms.

The government's www.kormany.hu website quoted Orban as saying: "What we do is never enough."

An announcement on higher taxes on banks earlier this week has already triggered concern that fiscal policy could kill a recovery from recession and complicate Hungary's talks with the EU and the IMF on a financial backstop.

An EU source who spoke on condition of anonymity told Reuters that the latest measures unveiled this week carried significant risks to growth, which the government itself sees at just 0.9 percent in 2013 after a recession this year.

"The expected slowdown in growth seems to be a significant risk," the EU source said. "For now it is hard to precisely say how big a difference there is between the government's numbers and those of the Commission, there are numerous factors of uncertainty."

Orban said any success in the talks on the budget would also bring the country closer to securing the credit deal.

But the EU source said the measures announced by Hungary this week ran counter to some of the key recommendations left behind the EU Commission when it ended a first round of talks on a financing deal in Budapest in July.

Then the Commission had already warned of risks to growth posed by weak investments and consumption due to constrained credit and lower confidence.

It urged the government to draw up a tax system that favors employment and investment while avoiding ad hoc charges on various sectors of the economy.

It also said Budapest should proceed with reforms to restore the soundness of the banking system so that it can play its role in supporting the economic recovery.

"The July public statement of the Commission does not point in the direction of the current package," the source said.

The hunger for yield in global markets has boosted Hungarian assets but their prices also hinge on the future of the credit talks. The forint has firmed 13 percent this year and 10-year bond prices hit 2-1/2-year highs earlier this week.

The tax hikes -- which analysts said could annoy international lenders -- were part of the second attempt in just two weeks to keep the budget deficit under the EU ceiling of 3 percent of economic output.

The two packages aim to save 764 billion forints, targeting 2.7 percent budget deficit for 2013, the government said.

The website said, without naming its source, that the government believed the further measures required by Brussels would be worth around only 10 billion forints ($47 million), which is less than 0.1 percent of GDP.

Government officials were not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 214.43 Hungarian forints)

(Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)