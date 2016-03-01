A view of the entrance to the National Bank of Hungary building in Budapest,Hungary February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

BUDAPEST The vehicle set up by the National Bank of Hungary to buy up bad corporate loans from banks could turn a profit in three to four years after an initial period of expected losses, its chief executive told Reuters on Tuesday.

The vehicle, called MARK, was set up as part of a drive by central bank Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy, an ally of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, to revive lending to companies and support the economic recovery.

Set up with an initial budget of 300 billion forints ($1.05 billion), MARK will begin a three-month registration period on March 21 for solvent local banks to offer up distressed corporate loan portfolios.

That will be followed by one year in which it hopes to complete all acquisitions.

"Given that we are a market participant, our owner has set a profit objective for us to meet," MARK Chief Executive Csaba Kandracs said in an interview.

He said the vehicle, which has a planned lifetime of 10 years, could post losses of about 5 to 10 billion forints in the first few years of operations if it spends its entire budget and its business assumptions are met.

"But if we look at the positive scenario, we can break even after three or four years and then earn profits worth about 10 to 20 billion forints," he said.

Kandracs added, however, that a lot depended on MARK's financing costs and the composition of the portfolios it buys from local banks, three or four of which hold the bulk of the problematic loans, backed mostly by commercial real estate.

Kandracs said spending two-thirds of MARK's budget would lead to a "significant" clean-up in the distressed corporate debt market.

If MARK's operation is a success, it could cut the corporate non-performing loan rate to about 7 or 8 percent from about 13 percent, Kandracs said.

He said some banks had initially signaled a preference to sell selected assets rather than whole portfolios of distressed assets, but MARK would not change the parameters of its bidding process.

The process could be helped by regulation that will require banks to set up "systemic risk buffers" on problem project loans by the start of next year.

"If that is not enough, that these programs go through and nothing happens, I do not think the central bank will stop," said Kandracs, himself a former central banker.

Kandracs said MARK, which aims to gradually transform into an entirely market-based operation, was in preliminary talks with commercial banks on refinancing its initial central bank funding from local lenders.

($1 = 284.9 forints)

