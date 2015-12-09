The National Bank of Hungary building is seen in Budapest, January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

BUDAPEST Hungary's central bank is all but certain to keep its record-low base rate on hold, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

All 21 analysts surveyed between Dec. 8-9 said the bank, which finished a second rate cut cycle in July, will keep its 1.35 percent rate on hold at its last meeting in 2015, just as the U.S. Federal Reserve could begin raising rates.

But many economists said separately from the poll that the bank was likely to announce new unconventional measures to push long-term market interest rates lower as recent economic figures have pointed to risks that inflation and economic growth could be lower than the bank had projected.

Those risks have been flagged by Hungarian central bankers who also said that targeted unconventional measures would be much more efficient to counter economic slowdown than further rate cuts or a weakening of the forint currency.

Managing Director Barnabas Virag, who is not a rate-setter, told Reuters there was significant room for long-term interest rates to sink lower.

He said in December the central bank could fine-tune its "self-financing program," which aims at channeling commercial banks' funds into government debt from central bank deposit facilities and may even launch new unconventional tools later if needed.

Analysts said any measures next week would focus on making the government debt yield curve flatter by pushing long-term yields lower, in the hope that lower market rates could help boost corporate lending, which remains weak.

"They may reduce the stock of 2-week deposits further and strengthen incentives for commercial banks to buy government bonds," said Gabor Ambrus, analyst of the Royal Bank of Scotland.

"They have always managed to come up with something creative so far and we expect the same this time," he added.

Some analysts still think that the central bank may also resume interest rate cuts next year, but according to the median forecasts in the poll, the base rate could stay flat at 1.35 percent through 2016 and rise to 1.5 percent by end-2017.

"The MNB will keep rates unchanged for as long as possible will continue to act via unorthodox measures through 2016," said Roxana Hulea, EMEA Strategist FX and Rates at Societe Generale.

"This will compress real rates and this is in line with MNB rhetoric that targeted measures are more relevant to the economy and seem to act a bit better than what outright cuts can do to the economy," Hulea added.

The Reuters poll projected 2.8 percent economic growth for this year and a slowdown to 2.25 percent next year. Those forecasts are lower than the central bank's projections in its September inflation report, at 3.2 percent and 2.5 percent.

The bank will issue new projections after the Dec. 15 meeting.

