BUDAPEST Hungary's government has discussed the country's 2013-2014 economic outlook with the IMF and EU and there are some differences in views at this point which need to be cleared up, the minister in charge of talks told weekly Figyelo on Thursday.

"There are some differences, but I would not like to say more about these," Mihaly Varga told the business weekly in comments that were the first sign of how the talks are progressing.

"The most important thing is to draw up a macroeconomic path for 2013 and 2014. Once we agree on that, then negotiations can start in earnest from August."

Hungary on Tuesday started a first round of talks with the International Monetary Fund and the EU about a financing backstop, which it needs to cut its borrowing costs and shield its markets from a deepening euro zone debt crisis.

The forint currency and government bonds have rallied on hopes for an eventual deal, but negotiations are expected to be difficult, analysts have said.

When asked what happens if the government cannot reach an agreement with lenders on the macroeconomic path, Varga, a close ally of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, set out three possible scenarios.

"We either stand up from the table and say that if we can't even agree on these (issues), then let's sit down again later," he said. The second possibility is that the government believes the figures of lenders, which Varga said was unlikely at this point.

"The third option is that we convince them in the end, perhaps by saying that we should wait for the second-quarter GDP data, and continue talks based on that."

Hungary's statistics office is due to release preliminary second quarter GDP data on August 14. Economic output fell by 0.7 percent year-on-year in unadjusted terms in the first quarter and contracted by 1.2 percent on a quarterly basis.

The government has drawn up a state budget for next year based on a projection for 1.6 percent economic growth, while the central bank - run by a governor who has been at odds with the government on policy - sees only 0.8 percent growth.

Varga, who has said that an agreement with lenders could be reached by the end of October at the latest, reiterated that Hungary needed a total of 15 billion euros from the IMF and EU, in line with market expectations.

"If the amount was less, then the market would not take that seriously, while if it was more, they would think there is a bigger problem than they had thought," Varga said.

