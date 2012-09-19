BUDAPEST Hungary is likely to resume credit talks with international lenders in the second half of October after an annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund, the Hungarian minister in charge of the talks said on Wednesday.

Mihaly Varga said the government had sent its response to IMF and European Union recommendations, which the lenders drafted after initial talks in July.

"They will study this and a delegation could be here in 2-3 weeks. However ... time is very short to allow them to come before October so I think that after the (IMF) general meetings negotiations can continue in earnest," he told the public television station M1.

The annual meetings of the IMF and the World Bank take place from October 9 to 14.

Hungary started talks with the IMF and the European Union about a financing backstop in July, after months of delays, and the prospect of a deal has been crucial to convincing investors to keep faith with Hungary.

Varga said the parliamentary group of the ruling Fidesz party were agreed that Hungary would remain comfortably able to finance itself from financial markets, and needed only a "safety net" from the international lenders to protect it against uncertainties arising from the euro zone debt crisis.

Asked if an agreement could be reached with lenders before the end of the year, Varga said: "I very much trust there will."

Analysts expect drawn-out and tough talks after Prime Minister Viktor Orban earlier this month rejected what he said were the IMF's tough conditions and said the government would work out its own "alternative" position.

In July, the IMF mission chief said Hungary would have to take extra steps to meet its budget target next year and that the economy would contract this year, resuming only modest growth in 2013.

According to media reports the European Commission believes Hungary's 2013 budget deficit could be almost double the targeted 2.2 percent of economic output.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than; editing by Andrew Roche)