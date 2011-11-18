BUDAPEST Hungary will tell the International Monetary Fund on Friday it wants a new "insurance" deal to shield it from the storm engulfing the euro zone, but Budapest faces tough talks with the Fund if it sticks to its unorthodox policies.

The government's surprise move on Thursday to seek a new precautionary agreement with the IMF boosted the forint currency and bonds. But the rally was short-lived and markets will now want to see proof that a deal is in the pipeline.

For Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has so far rejected an IMF backstop, going back to the Fund is seen as a big political defeat. But he is unlikely to give in easily to the tough conditions the IMF usually sets when granting financing lines.

Analysts said it will be very hard for the two sides to find common ground given the moves Hungary has made, and if they fail to agree with the IMF in the end the punishment from markets -- and rating agencies -- will be severe.

Hungary has been warned by two credit rating agencies in the last week that it may lose its investment grade debt status due to its weak growth outlook and unpredictable policies.

Orban said on Friday that Hungary wants a new type of "insurance" agreement with the IMF without giving up its own economic sovereignty. Economy Minister Gyorgy Matolcsy will announce this intention to the IMF's delegation in Hungary later on Friday, Orban said.

Orban's government broke off Hungary's previous 2008 IMF deal abruptly last year and has since rattled investors with a series of unconventional measures, including big taxes on banks, the effective nationalization of pension funds and a scheme that allows households to repay their foreign currency mortgages at fixed rates, leaving its banks to face big losses.

"The old type of IMF agreement which we closed in the autumn of 2010, was about them (IMF) telling us what to do in Hungary," Orban told MR1 radio on Friday.

"The essence of this new agreement would be -- but I think the minister will talk about this today -- that we would rather like insurance. We do not want to give up the policy of free hands (in economic policy)," he added.

"No one can restrict Hungary's economic sovereignty any more."

Local newspapers reported the news of the IMF deal on their front pages, with the biggest tabloid Blikk saying: "So we do need the IMF's money in the end" and business daily Napi Gazdasag saying: "The Hungarian cruiser longs for the IMF's anchor."

The forint traded at 309 on Friday, weaker than Thursday highs of around 306, as the government's comments provided only short-term relief for markets, and government bond yields rose after Thursday's brief rally.

PLAYING THE TURKISH GAME?

Getting a new agreement from the IMF without conditions attached would be next to impossible, analysts said, adding that the move may be an attempt to buy time and avert a ratings downgrade. As recently as Monday the economy minister told parliament that the government's policies were in opposition to the IMF.

Hungary may seek a precautionary credit line (PCL) or a flexible credit line (FCL), which Poland has, but it is unlikely to qualify for the latter, analysts said.

Asked about possible IMF conditions for a new agreement, Orban said on Friday morning:

"We will see...I don't think that with the present state of the Hungarian economy -- which has strong fundamentals -- we would need a loan. So if we need money we go to financial markets, issue government securities, bonds, treasury bills, those are bought -- the only problem is that due to the euro crisis yields are rising in almost every country in Europe..."

Hungary sold government bonds at an auction above plan on Thursday, but had to scrap or cut back several bill auctions earlier this month, and yields have surged to over 2-year highs.

Some analysts said the government may be playing the game which helped Turkey retain markets' confidence years ago.

"The other idea is that they are just 'doing a Turkey' and plan to string negotiations with the IMF along as long as possible, hoping to keep the market sweet with the idea that when push comes to shove they will sign up to a program," said Timothy Ash at Royal Bank of Scotland.

"Given experience with Turkey, and a somewhat checkered relationship with this administration, I think the IMF would not go down this track."

Any agreement may help avert a downgrade, analysts said.

"A new IMF deal, if realized, would be an important U-turn and obviously a game changer at the same time, stabilizing the market, reducing the risk premium and defending Hungary's current investment grade credit rating, while possibly also removing the need for rate hikes by strengthening the currency," HSBC said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than; editing by Patrick Graham)