BUDAPEST Hungary's central bank signaled it has pushed interest rates almost as low as it can for now with a cut to 2.6 percent on Tuesday, saying a sharp worsening of market sentiment could prevent any further cuts.

The bank has slashed borrowing costs from a 2012 peak of 7 percent to back government efforts to boost economic recovery. Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government is seeking a renewed term in office in parliamentary elections on April 6.

Cutting rates too far could risk a sell-off. Markets blowouts have forced Hungary, Central Europe's most indebted state, into sharp rate rises at times over the past decade.

The central bank opted for a 10 basis point cut on Tuesday despite the forint's slide to near two-year lows and market anxieties over neighboring Ukraine. At 1421 GMT the currency traded at 311.40 per euro, a shade stronger than levels around 312 before the rate reduction.

Analysts in a Reuters poll last week had predicted a final small cut despite the Ukraine crisis and cuts in a U.S. stimulus plan that had bolstered higher-yielding markets like Hungary's.

In its statement the rate-setting Monetary Council said that the base rate "has significantly approached a level which ensures the medium-term achievement of price stability and a corresponding degree of support for the economy."

"In case of a significant deterioration in global financial market environment, the Council will see no scope for continuing the easing cycle," it added.

The bank lowered its inflation forecast further for 2014, to just 0.7 percent. Government-mandated cuts in energy prices have doused inflation over the past year.

The bank raised next year's projection to 3 percent, in line with its medium-term policy objective, saying the weaker exchange rate "observed over the past months is showing up in the pricing of core inflation items, which points towards a rise in base inflation trends." The forint has eased about 10 percent since the rate cuts started.

"Junk"-rated Hungary has a big current account surplus and a stable budget but analysts say its reliance on foreign funding and the government's unpredictable policies make it vulnerable.

"I think that the NBH has left enough room for an additional 10 basis point rate cut, if circumstances allow," said analyst Demetrios Efstathiou at Standard Bank.

"But, most importantly, it has also signaled the obvious - that its rate cutting cycle is as good as done."

VULNERABILITY

The bank, filled with policymakers picked under Orban, has previously signaled that rate cuts could end at 2.5 percent. But that projection was made before the crisis in Ukraine sent shockwaves through regional markets.

Central banks in nearby Poland and Romania have already stopped easing. Forward rate agreements already predict a gradual increase in the Hungarian base rate later in 2014.

"Rapid forint weakening is still detrimental to the economy and Hungary still depends on external funding," Goldman Sachs said in a regional note ahead of the rate decision.

"Consequently, the NBH still has to pay attention to the real rate differential and how much its rate guidance and policy bias diverges from market expectations."

Hungary sold $3 billion worth of debt in international markets last week, covering the brunt of its 2014 foreign borrowing needs just weeks before the election, which Orban's government looks well-placed to win.

Two rate-setters called for a halt to easing last month.

Orban's government inched away from its cautious line on the forint a few weeks ago and Economy Minister Mihaly Varga said last week that a weak forint could in the long run help more Hungarian firms export.

