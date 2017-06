WASHINGTON Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII.N) was awarded a $3 billion contract for work on a helicopter assault ship, the Pentagon said in a statement on Friday.

Separately, Raytheon Co (RTN.N) was awarded a $618 million contract to produce Standard Missile-2 air defense missiles for U.S. and allied navies, the statement added.

(Reporting by the Washington Newsroom; Editing by David Alexander)