Aon to sell benefits outsourcing to Blackstone for up to $4.8 billion
Insurance broker Aon Plc said on Friday it agreed to sell its employee benefits outsourcing business to private equity firm Blackstone Group LP for up to $4.8 billion.
Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII.N) said it received a $1.5 billion contract from the U.S. Navy for the design and construction of the LPD 27 amphibious ship.
The shipbuilder, which was spun off from defence contractor Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC.N) last year, said the 11th LPD will be built at its division Ingalls Shipbuilding.
The LPD ships are 684 feet long and 105 feet wide and displace about 25,000 tons. The ships can carry up to 800 troops and can transport and debark air cushion or conventional landing crafts.
(Reporting by Ritika Rai in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
PARIS Renault and alliance partner Nissan are ready to forge closer capital ties but will only do so if France sells its Renault stake, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday.
Charter NEX Films Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of specialty films used in the food and medical industries, is exploring a sale that could value it at around $1.3 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.