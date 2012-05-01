Huntsman Corp's (HUN.N) quarterly profit rose on higher selling prices at its polyurethanes division, which makes products for insulation markets, and the pigments unit, which makes titanium dioxide pigment for paint.

Net income attributable to Huntsman rose to $163 million, or 68 cents per share, from $62 million, or 26 cents per share, a year ago.

Adjusted profit was 74 cents per share.

Revenues rose 9 percent to 2.91 billion.

Huntsman shares, which have gained about 42 percent so far this year, closed at $14.16 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.

