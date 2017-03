Chemical maker Huntsman Corp (HUN.N) posted a 62 percent fall in profit, dragged by lower selling prices of paint pigment.

Net income fell to $47 million, or 19 cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30 from $124 million, or 52 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 3 percent to $2.83 billion.

