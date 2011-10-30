LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Think of it as the "Blair Witch Project" with a really big storm instead of a murderous spell-caster.

New Line has spent in the low six figures to acquire the rights to a spec script about a killer hurricane, TheWrap has confirmed.

The script, "Category Six," is by John Swetnam, who wrote the murder drama "Evidence."

The story will be in the found-footage vein that proved so fruitful for the makers of "Paranormal Activity" and "Blair Witch." It will focus on a group of students who capture the storm's damage with their camera phones and other mobile devices.

Deadline first reported the sale.