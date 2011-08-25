The eye of dangerous Hurricane Irene was nearing the northwestern Bahamas, the National Hurricane Center said in a report Thursday.

Irene was located about 105 miles east southeast of Nassau and about 760 miles south of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, and was packing maximum sustained winds of 115 miles per hour (185 km/h).

The NHC said Irene was presently moving northwest at 12 miles per hour (19 km/h).

"A hurricane warning is in effect for the southeastern, central and northwestern Bahamas," the NHC said.

Interests from The Carolinas northward, through New England should monitor the progress of Irene, and hurricane and tropical storm watches will likely be required for portions of the coast of The Carolinas Thursday morning, the NHC added.

(Reporting by Naveen Arul in Bangalore)