Warnings and watches for Hurricane Irene were extended northward, along the U.S. East Coast, even as it weakened slightly, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in a report Friday.

"Irene is a category two hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson hurricane wind scale. Some re-intensification is possible today," NHC said.

At 5 a.m. EDT, Hurricane Irene was located about 420 miles southwest of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina with maximum sustained winds of 110 miles per hour (175 km/h).

The NHC said a hurricane watch was in place from the North Carolina/Virginia border to Sandy Hook, New Jersey, including Delaware Bay. Also, Chesapeake Bay, South of Smith Point was changed to a hurricane warning.

The NHC said the hurricane was presently moving north at 14 miles per hour (22 km/h).

NHC added that Irene was expected to be near the threshold between category two and three as it reaches the coast of North Carolina.

(Reporting by Naveen Arul in Bangalore)