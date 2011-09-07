NOAA handout image shows a view of Hurricane Katia captured by the GOES East satellite on September 6, 2011. REUTERS/NOAA Environmental Visualization Laboratory/Handout

Hurricane Katia, currently a Category 1 storm on the Saffir-Simpson scale, continued to move northwestward, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in an early report Wednesday.

At 8:00 a.m. EDT (1200 GMT), Katia was located about 310 miles southwest of Bermuda and was packing maximum winds of 90 miles per hour, the NHC said.

"A turn toward the north-northwest is expected later today, followed by a turn toward the north and then the north-northeast with an increase in forward speed late Thursday and early Friday," the NHC projected.

Tropical cyclones become named tropical storms when their winds exceed 39 miles per hour and become hurricanes when their winds reach more than 74 mph.

(Reporting by Antonita Devotta)