Kinder Morgan Inc said on Sunday that limited marine operations had been restored at its Staten Island, New York, and Perth Amboy, New Jersey, terminals following their shutdown by Hurricane Sandy.

"Rebuilding efforts continue at all the facilities," said Kinder Morgan spokesman Joe Hollier. "All facilities are moving product inbound and outbound. Power is returning. Generators are being used where needed."

(Reporting by Erwin Seba in Houston; Editing by Leslie Adler)