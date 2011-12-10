LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - The tables have turned on the army sergeant who sued "The Hurt Locker" team over a year ago for allegedly stealing his life story.

At the time, Master Sgt. Jeffrey S. Sarver was asking for millions of dollars, but he'll be the one left writing some checks. This week, U.S. District Court Judge Jacqueline Nguyen ordered Sarver to pay $187,125 in attorneys fees, according to court documents.

The lawsuit was thrown out initially October, but a number figure was not attached to the billings that Sarver was ordered to pay.

Among those named in Sarver's lawsuit were the Oscar winning film's screenwriter Mark Boal, director Kathryn Bigelow, production company Voltage, distributor Summit Entertainment and Playboy magazine, for whom Boal wrote the article that inspired "The Hurt Locker."

According to the filings, Boal and Bigelow will receive $37,975.50 in fees, the film's producers will get $89,753.85 in fees, and the film's distributor Summit Entertainment will get

$59,395.30.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the attorneys fees amounts.

Pamela Chelin contributed to this report