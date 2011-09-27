Hussey Copper Corp and four affiliates have filed for bankruptcy in Delaware, listing between $100 million and $500 million in liabilities.

Pennsylvania-based Hussey, a maker of copper bus bar and other copper products, entered a voluntary bankruptcy petition on Tuesday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware.

The company's largest unsecured claims come from trade debts with metals and recycling companies, according to court documents. Its largest unsecured creditor is Metal Management Pitt Inc, which holds a $9.05 million claim against Hussey.

