NEW YORK, Oct 7 (IFR) - Energy companies have become a
larger presence in the US high-yield bond market this year,
relying on debt to fund capex as they expand exploration and
production activity, but months of heavy issuance and weaker oil
prices are taking their toll.
Some recent bond deals have struggled to get across the
line, only to end up still getting punished in secondary.
Apollo's US$1.1bn LBO bond for Jupiter Resources, for
example, has traded as low as 89 - even after coming to market
last month with a five-point discount.
"A lot of high-yield energy companies, particularly those
developing shale plays, are spending more money than they are
taking in," Patrick Faul, head of research at Calvert
Investments, told IFR.
"They have to borrow capital to fund their planned
development of the fields," said Faul, adding that most do not
have the ability to use internally generated cash flow.
In the race to develop shale fields, the industry overall
has increased E&P spending in 2014 around 6%-8% year-on-year,
according to Western Asset Management Co - and much of that is
funded with high-yield paper.
WAMCO said energy borrowers have already accounted for 19%
of high-yield debt printed this year, well up from 13.8% for the
whole of 2013.
In September alone, energy and power made up 25.75% of total
issuance, SDC data shows.
"We've seen so much supply from E&P companies," said one
high-yield investor. "(It) is sending a bit of a red flag."
MORE DILIGENCE
Yet it's more than just the sheer volume of deals that is
rattling nerves on the buy-side.
Stalling demand from China has fuelled a steep drop in
commodity prices. The WTI crude future for November has dropped
to 89.40 from the 100.07 on July 25.
The investor said he is skeptical about the E&P sector's
business model overall, raising concerns that access to debt
capital markets might get tougher for some borrowers.
"They know they will have to come back to the debt markets
to finance capex plans, but there is a risk that when energy
prices fall, they cannot access the market," he said.
Perhaps the most glaring example of that is Energy Future
Holdings, the former TXU, which was taken private in 2007 in
what was then the biggest leveraged buyout ever.
The company's fortunes reversed suddenly when natural gas
prices plummeted. It filed for bankruptcy this year, and
investors figure to recover little from the restructuring.
Bankers say the buy-side is also now paying more attention
to the capital structure of deals, as well as details about
ownership and areas targeted by the E&P activity they fund.
Apollo's Jupiter bond, for example, was pulled out of the
market in August after being met with investor push-back over
what were seen as overly aggressive terms.
When the trade was resurrected the following month, its
covenants were changed, and it was downsized - meaning Apollo
had to pump in more equity.
It also came with a juicier 9.25% coupon, almost 200bp wider
than 7.50% area whispers.
"The restrictive covenants in the preliminary terms for the
bonds (allowed for) significant debt that can be secured ahead
of these bonds," said Anthony Canale, head of high-yield
research at Covenant Review.
Another market source said investors were "particularly
concerned" about that issuer's flexibility to add more debt. He
referenced the poor performance of unsecured bonds issued by
sector rival Samson Resources, owned by KKR, when it piled on
more debt.
CARRYING ON
Energy bonds were the second-worst performing high-yield
sector in September, down about 2.24%, according to Citi.
Naturally, that has had an impact on new issues.
California Resources, which came to market the same week in
September as Jupiter, priced its US$5bn trade three-tranche bond
at the wide end of talk as investors demanded a premium for the
big size of the deal and the area it operates in.
The bond financed the spin-off of the business from
Occidental Petroleum Corp.
"It's not the Permian basin and, because of the spin-off,
its area is limited to California. As a result it needed to pay
more," said the market source.
But the trade wasn't a disaster. It may have cost the
company a bit more, but it still attracted an US$8bn order book.
Bankers are now looking ahead to a similarly sized issue for
Single B rated Dynegy, tipped to come to market in the next few
weeks to partly finance its acquisition of coal and plants from
Duke Energy and Energy Capital Partners (ECP).
CreditSights is positive on the new Dynegy issue, despite
investor worries it will re-price the company's outstanding
curve and broader concerns about softer prices.
"The biggest risk to Dynegy remains weak natural gas prices
and a potential drop into the low US$3s," CreditSights said,
"but this (M&A) deal gives the company more fuel source
diversity."
