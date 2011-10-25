Pedestrians walk past a commuter bus of Hynix Semiconductor in front of the company's Seoul office April 22, 2010. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

SEOUL Top shareholders of Hynix Semiconductor (000660.KS) have extended the deadline for bids for a controlling stake in the world's No.2 computer memory chip maker by one week to November 10, a leading shareholder said on Tuesday.

Korea Exchange Bank 004940.KS also said in a statement that it aimed to close the deal in January next year.

SK Telecom (017670.KS), South Korea's top mobile carrier, is currently the sole bidder for the Hynix stake.

(Reporting By Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)