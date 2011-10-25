France's Renault stake blocks deeper Nissan deal: CEO
PARIS Renault and alliance partner Nissan are ready to forge closer capital ties but will only do so if France sells its Renault stake, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday.
SEOUL Top shareholders of Hynix Semiconductor (000660.KS) have extended the deadline for bids for a controlling stake in the world's No.2 computer memory chip maker by one week to November 10, a leading shareholder said on Tuesday.
Korea Exchange Bank 004940.KS also said in a statement that it aimed to close the deal in January next year.
SK Telecom (017670.KS), South Korea's top mobile carrier, is currently the sole bidder for the Hynix stake.
(Reporting By Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
PARIS Renault and alliance partner Nissan are ready to forge closer capital ties but will only do so if France sells its Renault stake, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday.
Charter NEX Films Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of specialty films used in the food and medical industries, is exploring a sale that could value it at around $1.3 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.
SAO PAULO Brazil's busiest week for initial public offerings in nearly four years ended on Friday with mixed results for issuers, faced with wariness among foreign investors toward Latin America's largest equity market amid fallout from political turmoil.