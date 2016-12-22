Zodiac family silver key to $9 billion Safran tie-up
PARIS France's Safran has crafted a deal to persuade family investors in Zodiac Aerospace to give up control in a merger that would create the world's third largest aerospace supplier.
SAO PAULO Hypermarcas SA (HYPE3.SA), Brazil's largest producer of generic drugs, confirmed on Thursday it is in talks to sell its diaper business to Belgium's Ontex Group NV (ONTEX.BR).
Hypermarcas said it has not yet filed any binding agreement for the sale. Ontex had earlier confirmed it is in advanced talks for the unit.
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Alexander Smith)
Aetna and Humana would consider all available options for their proposed $34 billion merger, the two U.S. health insurers said on Tuesday, a day after a court ruled against the deal due to fears it would lower competition.
SAO PAULO Swiss commodities trader Glencore Plc is considering additional sugar and ethanol mills takeovers in Brazil, where it recently bought a second plant, to ramp up operations in the world's No. 1 sugar producer, three people familiar with the plan said on Tuesday.