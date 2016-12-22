SAO PAULO Hypermarcas SA (HYPE3.SA), Brazil's largest producer of generic drugs, confirmed on Thursday it is in talks to sell its diaper business to Belgium's Ontex Group NV (ONTEX.BR).

Hypermarcas said it has not yet filed any binding agreement for the sale. Ontex had earlier confirmed it is in advanced talks for the unit.

