New Kia Sportspace wagon concept car is seen from the rear during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

An employee sits in front of the logo of Hyundai Motor Co. at its dealership in Seoul, South Korea, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL Hyundai Motor (005380.KS) and Kia Motors (000270.KS) will buy a 23.3 percent stake in auto financing affiliate Hyundai Capital from General Electric (GE.N) for 703 billion won ($600.8 million), the automakers said on Tuesday.

Hyundai Motor, South Korea's biggest automaker, plans to acquire a 3.2 percent stake worth 96 billion won, while second-placed Kia Motors would buy a 20.1 percent stake worth 607 billion won, the two companies said in public filings.

Hyundai Motor also said it could buy the remaining 20 percent stake GE has in Hyundai Capital in the future.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Se Young Lee; Editing by Miral Fahmy)