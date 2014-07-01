The logo of Hyundai Motor is seen on the steering wheel of a car at a Hyundai dealership in Seoul April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Files

DETROIT Hyundai Motor Co is recalling 58,000 Elantra Touring cars in the United States and Canada from model years 2010 to 2012 because a support bracket to the car's headliner may become displaced during a side curtain air bag deployment, U.S. safety regulators said.

If this bracket makes contact with anyone during a crash, it may cause lacerations, said the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

A Hyundai spokesman said there have been no reports of injuries related to this issue.

About 35,000 of the recalled cars are in the United States, and about 23,000 in Canada, NHTSA said.

Hyundai dealers will apply adhesive strips to the headliner, NHTSA said. The recall is expected to begin by mid-August.

(Reporting by Bernie Woodall)