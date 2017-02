SEOUL Hyundai Heavy Industries (009540.KS), the world's largest shipbuilder, has won an about $1 billion worth deal to build an offshore gas platform for a field in Nigeria for a U.S. oil major, a source said on Monday.

The source with knowledge of the matter did not identify the U.S. company due to the confidentiality of the issue.

A Hyundai spokesman declined to comment.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by David Chance)