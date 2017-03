Rolled steel are seen at a Hyundai Steel plant in Dangjin, about 130 km (81 miles) southwest of Seoul June 15, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

SEOUL South Korean steel producer Hyundai Steel (004020.KS) said on Friday that it is considering a merger with its steelmaking affiliate Hyundai Hysco 010520.KS, but added nothing has been decided.

Shares of Hyundai Hysco surged over 6 percent on Friday, after media reports said it may be absorbed into Hyundai Steel, a sister company of automakers Hyundai Motor (005380.KS) and Kia Motors (000270.KS).

