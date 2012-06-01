Kraft's shock bid triggers Unilever focus on short-term value
Kraft Heinz's bid has jolted Unilever into focusing more on delivering on its strategy in the short-term, the Anglo-Dutch company's finance chief said on Friday.
SEOUL Hyundai Engineering & Construction (000720.KS) said on Friday that it had won a 1.16 trillion Korean won ($983 million) order to reconstruct and upgrade an expressway in Qatar from the Arab country's Public Works Authority.
The South Korean builder said in a regulatory filing that the construction will end in September 2015. ($1 = 1180.2500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Richard Pullin)
Kraft Heinz's bid has jolted Unilever into focusing more on delivering on its strategy in the short-term, the Anglo-Dutch company's finance chief said on Friday.
LONDON The head of French carmaker PSA played down the threat to British factories when he discussed the potential takeover of GM's European operations with union officials and politicians in London on Friday.
TOKYO/TAIPEI Japan's Softbank Group and Taiwan's Foxconn will soon begin operating a joint venture that deepens ties between two of Asia's biggest technology companies, they said on Friday.