SEOUL Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd (009540.KS) said on Tuesday that it has received a 1.34 trillion won ($1.17 billion) order to build 10 large container ships from an unidentified Europe-based shipper.

The shipbuilder told the South Korean stock exchange that it plans to deliver the ships by October 2014. ($1 = 1146.0500 Korean won)

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Chris Lewis)