An employee of Hyundai Heavy Industries walks past its logo at the company's information centre in Ulsan, about 410 km (256 miles) southeast of Seoul, February 25, 2009. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia South Korean group Hyundai Heavy Industries (009540.KS) submitted the lowest bid to build a new oil-fired power plant in Jeddah for state-controlled Saudi Electricity Co 5110.SE, industry sources said on Tuesday.

A Hyundai Heavy Industries spokesman said the company was in the process of bidding for the Jeddah South power plant and declined to disclose additional detail.

Daelim Industrial (000210.KS) was second lowest while Samsung C&T 000830.KS was third. A consortium of Doosan Heavy Industries (034020.KS) and Hyundai Engineering and Construction (000720.KS) came fourth while French group Alstom (ALSO.PA) and Saudi Arabia's Bemco were fifth. A consortium of Germany's Siemens (SIEGn.DE), Japan's Marubeni (8002.T) and Turkey's Gama submitted the highest price for the 2,400 megawatt Jeddah South plant expected to be completed by 2016.

SEC revised up its investment plan to 452 billion riyals ($121 billion) over the next decade to meet rising domestic demand boosted by continued economic boom. ($1 = 3.7501 Saudi riyals)

