SEOUL Hyundai Oilbank, South Korea's smallest crude oil refiner, has chosen Citigroup (C.N) and BofA Merrill Lynch (BAC.N) to underwrite an up to $2 billion initial public offering that is expected to take place in May or June, sources said on Tuesday.

The offering's early stage comes at a time when the global IPO market is weak and investors are leery of stock market volatility.

Woori Investment & Securities (005940.KS) was selected as lead manager, sources said. Daewoo Securities (006800.KS), Hana Daetoo Securities and Shinhan Investment Corp are joint bookrunners for the IPO, the sources added.

The world's largest shipbuilder, Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd (009540.KS), which owns a 91.1 percent stake in Hyundai Oilbank is running the public float process.

While a final decision has not been made on the size of the stock offering, an official at Hyundai Heavy said it would discuss with banks some details such as a timeline for a regulatory filing.

Despite difficult market conditions presently, the company hopes the market will be more settled near the deal's target date of next May or June.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)