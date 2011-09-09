NEW YORK The initial public offering of billionaire Wilbur Ross' auto parts supplier International Automotive Components Group has been put off until at least January due to the tumultuous market, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing two people familiar with the matter.

Sources previously told Reuters that the company was readying an IPO or sale and had hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch and JPMorgan to run the process. The IPO could be worth about $1.6 billion, one source said at the time.

Spokespeople for Bank of America Merrill Lynch and JPMorgan declined to comment. IAC was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Clare Baldwin)