Qatar Airways aims to start buying American Airlines shares 'soon'
DUBLIN Qatar Airways Chief Executive Akbar al-Baker said on Thursday the Doha-based carrier would soon start buying shares in American Airlines "depending on the share price."
The Unite trade union has said the members of its British Airways mixed fleet will go on strike for a further 14 days starting July 19.
British Airways, owned by International Airlines Group (ICAG.L), cabin crew has been in a long-running dispute over pay, and has been on strike several times already in 2017.
The current action is in addition to a 16-day strike currently underway, which began on July 1, the union said on Wednesday.
"In the current strike period, we are operating 99.5 percent of our normal schedule. Instead of calling further completely unnecessary strikes, Unite should allow its members a vote on the pay deal we reached two months ago," British Airways told Reuters.
BRUSSELS General Electric , German drugmaker Merck KGaA , and Japan's Canon risk hefty fines after EU antitrust regulators accused them of providing misleading information during separate merger deals.
BERLIN Volkswagen is recalling 766,000 vehicles of its core passenger car brand worldwide for a software update to their braking control systems, a spokesman said.