LONDON IAG (ICAG.L) will increase the fleet size of its new long haul low-cost airline Level to five in 2018, its chief executive said on Thursday at the launch of the new brand which will fly to the United States.

Barcelona-based Level will initially operate with two new Airbus (AIR.PA) A330 aircraft to serve the Americas.

"In 2018, Level will increase its fleet to five aircraft and we are considering other European bases for the operation," IAG chief executive Willie Walsh said in a statement, adding sales had been well ahead of expectations.

Walsh had said last month said that Level would add two or three planes next year.

