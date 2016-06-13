Beyonce bares all in pregnancy photo shoot
NEW YORK Pop superstar Beyonce on Thursday released a slew of photos of herself posing pregnant and nude, a day after announcing she was expecting twins with her husband, rapper Jay-Z.
Veteran actor Ian McKellen brought celebrations marking 400 years since William Shakespeare's death to Shanghai on Monday (June 13), launching the British Film Institute's "Shakespeare on Film" collection of movies in the Chinese city.
The program, which is touring countries around the world this year to mark Shakespeare's death 400 years ago in 1616, features screenings of film adaptations of the playwright's famous works. "I'm not a person of religion but if I had to have a God, it would be Shakespeare," the 77-year old actor, who has starred in numerous Shakespeare adaptations, told a news conference at the Shanghai International Film Festival.
"He seems to have understood us all, understood that we fall in love, we fall out of love, we get jealous, we get angry, we get ambitious, we get cruel but he never judges us. I think that's what precious about his attitude, he has not got a message other than we are all human beings."
HOUSTON Lady Gaga revealed few details on Thursday of what viewers can expect from her much anticipated Super Bowl halftime show, but the outspoken singer assured she would remain true to her beliefs and passions.
LONDON British singer Vera Lynn will celebrate her 100th birthday by releasing an album of remastered classic songs next month, which could make the wartime singer the first centenarian to hit the UK charts.