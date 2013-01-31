Saudi king's Bali beach holiday turns into military exercise
NUSA DUA, Indonesia A Bali beach holiday for Saudi Arabia's King Salman and his considerable entourage has turned into a military exercise for host Indonesia.
GENEVA Global air travel demand growth will slow again this year, but freight markets will recover from a decline in 2012, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Thursday.
"2013 will not be a banner year for profitability, but we should see some improvement on 2012," IATA Chief Executive Tony Tyler said in a statement.
Global passenger traffic grew 5.3 percent in 2012, IATA said, with domestic demand up 4.0 percent and international demand up 6.0 percent. This year it is expected to grow by 4.5 percent overall.
Although fuel costs remain high, airlines tightened up on spare capacity and spare seats in 2012 to protect their profits, IATA said. The year ended with markets improving, with international freight and passenger traffic 0.6 percent up from November.
Domestic passenger traffic grew by the same margin, but domestic freight deliveries rose 2.2 percent on the month.
For the year as a whole, global cargo demand contracted by 1.5 percent, including a 1.9 percent decline in international markets and 1.4 percent growth on domestic routes.
"A sharp slowdown in world trade growth and shifts in commodity mix favoring sea transport placed further downward pressure on air freight demand in 2012," IATA said.
IATA's members include major airlines such as Air France KLM (AIRF.PA), British Airways (ICAG.L), Delta (DAL.N) and Air China (601111.SS).
SHANGHAI South Korean firms are being squeezed in China, in suspected retaliation for Seoul's deployment of a U.S. missile defence system, highlighting the tools China can deploy to hit back at the corporate interests of trade partners it disagrees with.
AVALON, Australia Lockheed Martin Corp said on Friday it was talking to the governments of Spain, Switzerland and Belgium about selling its F-35 fighter jets to the European nations.