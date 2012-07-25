Time Warner to sell TV station as it seeks AT&T merger OK
WASHINGTON Time Warner Inc said on Thursday it plans to sell a broadcast station in Atlanta to Meredith Corp , which could help speed the company's planned merger with AT&T Inc .
MADRID Spanish power firm Iberdrola's (IBE.MC) executive chairman reiterated on Wednesday that the company is considering buying back the shares held by state-rescued lender Bankia (BKIA.MC).
"As we've said before, it's an option, but we haven't taken a decision yet," Ignacio Galan said during a conference call on first-half results.
Bankia controls 5.3 percent of Iberdrola.
(Reporting By Tracy Rucinski,; Editing by Jesus Aguado)
PARIS French carmaker PSA Group is planning an engineering blitz to redevelop Opel's core models with its own technology if it succeeds in buying General Motors' European arm, company sources and advisers told Reuters.
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia Saudi Aramco's initial public offering (IPO) could encourage other Gulf countries to list their oil assets, a leading regional economist said, but the oil giant must clear uncertainties over taxation, OPEC policy and ownership of crude.