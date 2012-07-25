MADRID Spanish power firm Iberdrola's (IBE.MC) executive chairman reiterated on Wednesday that the company is considering buying back the shares held by state-rescued lender Bankia (BKIA.MC).

"As we've said before, it's an option, but we haven't taken a decision yet," Ignacio Galan said during a conference call on first-half results.

Bankia controls 5.3 percent of Iberdrola.

