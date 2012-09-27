Kraft's shock bid triggers Unilever focus on short-term value
Kraft Heinz's bid has jolted Unilever into focusing more on delivering on its strategy in the short-term, the Anglo-Dutch company's finance chief said on Friday.
MADRID Spanish power firm Iberdrola (IBE.MC) is negotiating the sale of a minority stake in its UK electricity grid, valued at 4.5 billion pounds ($7.3 billion), as part of its strategy to cut debt, newspaper Expansion reported on Thursday.
Infrastructure and sovereign funds are the main potential buyers of the grid, owned by Scottish Power, the newspaper said, citing unnamed sources close to the talks.
The sale of up to 49 percent of Scottish Power's electricity network could raise between 1 billion and 1.5 billion pounds for its Spanish parent.
No one at Iberdrola was available to comment. ($1 = 0.6193 British pounds)
LONDON The head of French carmaker PSA played down the threat to British factories when he discussed the potential takeover of GM's European operations with union officials and politicians in London on Friday.
TOKYO/TAIPEI Japan's Softbank Group and Taiwan's Foxconn will soon begin operating a joint venture that deepens ties between two of Asia's biggest technology companies, they said on Friday.