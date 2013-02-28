BMW earnings hit by 5 Series ramp-up costs, leasing
PARIS/FRANKFURT Startup costs for BMW's new 5 Series model contributed to lower-than-expected 2016 operating earnings at the German luxury carmaker, which knocked its shares on Thursday.
International Business Machines Corp (IBM.N) raised its 2015 revenue target for business analytics by 25 percent amid strong demand for products that help customers sift through increasing amounts of data.
IBM, the world's largest technology services company, now expects business analytics to generate revenue of $20 billion by 2015, Chief Executive Virginia Rometty said at the company's investor day on Thursday at its research center in San Jose, California.
Business analytics is part of IBM's five-year plan to reach earnings per share of at least $20 by 2015.
Customers use analytics to identify patterns or predict behavior in structured data found inside databases and unstructured data found in anything from social networks and mobile devices to meters and sensors.
(Reporting By Nicola Leske; editing by John Wallace)
PARIS/FRANKFURT Startup costs for BMW's new 5 Series model contributed to lower-than-expected 2016 operating earnings at the German luxury carmaker, which knocked its shares on Thursday.
MUNICH, Germany Merger talks between German industrial gases group Linde and U.S. rival Praxair are moving speedily and constructively, Linde's chief executive said, but workers must be persuaded of the benefits of the planned $65 billion deal.
COPENHAGEN Lego is counting on capturing the imagination of Chinese children with its colorful plastic bricks while keeping kids in its core markets engaged with programmable robots, its new chief executive said on Thursday.