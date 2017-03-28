MEXICO CITY Mexico's cash-strapped construction company ICA (ICA.MX) said on Monday that it posted a net profit of 827 million Mexican pesos (US$43.82 million) in the fourth quarter of 2016, compared with a 16.5 billion peso loss in the fourth quarter of 2015.

ICA, which is struggling under a high dollar-denominated debt load, said it was still focused on restructuring its debt and was preparing to negotiate with its creditors.

Net profit was boosted by a 43 percent increase in sales in the fourth quarter to 5.82 billion pesos.

Total consolidated debt eased 1 percent to 66.8 billion pesos at the end of December 2016 after the company paid off loans to Santander, Deutsche Bank, Barclays and Value that were backed by shares of airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario Del Centro Norte (OMA), ICA said.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito)