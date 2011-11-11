LONDON British Airways and Iberia owner IAG (ICAG.L) said on Friday it had increased its growth and cost savings targets and expected to make an operating profit of around 1.5 billion euros ($2 billion) in 2015.

Europe's second-biggest airline group by value behind Germany's Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) said it expected to achieve annual synergies of 450 million euros in 2015, the fifth year following the merger of BA and Iberia, up from 400 million euros previously.

It is also targeting structural profit improvements of 400 million euros and organic growth of 150 million euros.

IAG also said it planned to lift its capital expenditure to 1.6 billion euros by 2015.

Earlier in November, IAG reported a drop in third- quarter profit, hit by higher fuel costs.

Shares in IAG closed on Thursday at 141.7 pence, valuing the business at 2.6 billion pounds.

($1 = 0.736 Euros)

(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Rhys Jones)