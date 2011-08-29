Icagen Inc ICGN.O on Monday urged its shareholders to accept a $6 per share offer from Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) after the world's biggest drugmaker said last week that it would not raise its offer.

"Your board of directors unanimously recommends that stockholders accept the Pfizer offer and tender their shares in the offer," the company said in a letter to stockholders.

Pfizer, which already owns about an 11 percent stake in the biopharmaceutical company, said in July that it would acquire the remaining shares of the company for $6 each (or $56 million).

However, Icagen's two shareholders -- Merlin Nexus and New Leaf Partners -- who own more than 10 percent stake in the company, opposed the deal, saying the fair value of the company should be in the range of $11-$19 (or $100-$165 million).

"If the minimum condition of at least a majority of Icagen's outstanding shares on a fully diluted basis is not reached, there is no assurance that Pfizer will ever engage in a future transaction to acquire your shares," Icagen said in the letter.

Icagen shares closed one cent above Pfizer's offer price at $6.01 on Nasdaq on Friday.

(Reporting by Kavyanjali Kaushik in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)