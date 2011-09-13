L'Oreal eyes Body Shop sale as revenues, profits rise
PARIS L'Oreal raised on Thursday the possibility of selling iconic British beauty products company The Body Shop, as the French cosmetics group posted higher sales and profits.
Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) said it was extending its tender offer for Icagen Inc ICGN.O for the final time till September 19 -- its third extension since Icagen asked its shareholders to accept the deal.
Pfizer, which owned about 11 percent of Icagen, had agreed to buy the company for $56 million in July, but the deal was opposed by Icagen shareholders saying the offer was too low.
On August 29, Icagen urged its shareholders to accept the tender offer at $6 per share.
About 5.1 million Icagen common shares had been tendered as of September 12, the prior expiry date of the offer, Pfizer said in a statement.
Icagen is developing a pain drug and an epilepsy drug, which was temporarily put on clinical hold due to an adverse event. The hold was lifted earlier this year.
MEXICO CITY The initial public offering for Mexico's Jose Cuervo raised more than $900 million, the company said on Thursday, as the world's biggest tequila maker launched the first IPO in the country since Donald Trump won the U.S. presidency in November.
A federal judge on Wednesday ruled against U.S. health insurer Anthem Inc's proposed $54 billion merger with smaller rival Cigna Corp , derailing an unprecedented effort to consolidate the country's health insurance industry.