Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) said it was extending its tender offer for Icagen Inc ICGN.O for the final time till September 19 -- its third extension since Icagen asked its shareholders to accept the deal.

Pfizer, which owned about 11 percent of Icagen, had agreed to buy the company for $56 million in July, but the deal was opposed by Icagen shareholders saying the offer was too low.

On August 29, Icagen urged its shareholders to accept the tender offer at $6 per share.

About 5.1 million Icagen common shares had been tendered as of September 12, the prior expiry date of the offer, Pfizer said in a statement.

Icagen is developing a pain drug and an epilepsy drug, which was temporarily put on clinical hold due to an adverse event. The hold was lifted earlier this year.

