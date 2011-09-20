Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) said it will acquire Icagen Inc ICGN.O through a second-step merger as it now has sufficient voting power in the target.

At the end of the tender offer, Pfizer said about 5.4 million shares had been tendered, bringing its total ownership of Icagen's stock to about 70 percent.

The biotech firm will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Pfizer.

In July, Pfizer agreed to buy Icagen for $56 million, or $6 a share, but the deal was opposed by two Icagen shareholders -- Merlin Nexus and New Leaf Partners -- who felt the offer was too low.

Icagen is developing a pain drug and an epilepsy drug, which was temporarily put on clinical hold due to an adverse event. The hold was lifted earlier this year.

Icagen shares closed at $5.97 on Monday on Nasdaq.

Pfizer was up marginally to $18.16 in pre-market trade. It closed at $18.06 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.

