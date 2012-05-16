LONDON The world's largest interdealer broker by market capitalization ICAP IAP.L, is in talks to buy Plus Markets Group PMK.L, the UK exchange for fledgling companies, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

The London-based broker has been talking to the UK's Financial Services Authority and the Plus board about a deal that would initially preserve the quotations of the 156 companies traded on the market, according to the FT.

Plus Markets Group is planning to close after failing to secure a buyer, and without a deal it faces going private or seeking other trading facilities, the article said.

The newspaper cited two people familiar with the situation as saying ICAP would, in time, add other products to the exchange.

(Reporting by Stephen Mangan)