AMSTERDAM The International Criminal Court prosecutor said on Thursday he is asking Interpol to issue red notice arrest warrants for Libya's Muammar Gaddafi, his son Saif al-Islam, and intelligence chief Abdullah al-Senussi.

The ICC issued arrest warrants in June for all three for crimes against humanity.

ICC prosecutor Luis Moreno-Ocampo said he wants Interpol to issue a red notice to arrest Muammar Gaddafi for the alleged crimes against humanity of murder and persecution.

"Arresting Gaddafi is (a) matter of time," he said.

