LONDON Hedge fund and other large speculators' bets on rising Brent crude oil prices jumped last week to the highest since July, exchange data showed on Monday, as a price rally squeezed out short positions.

Speculators' net long positions in Brent, the difference between bets on rising and falling prices, rose by 18,391 contracts to 158,974 in the week to February 10, a move driven entirely by funds closing out short positions as Brent rallied to its highest level this year.

The weekly data from the InterContinentalExchange showed short positions fell by 16 percent to 106,786 in the week to Tuesday, while long positions were almost entirely unchanged at 265,742.

The data indicates funds faced a short squeeze in Brent last week, which suggests they were not necessarily more optimistic about rising prices.

After more than halving in value between June and January to a six-year low near $45 per barrel, Brent has since risen by more than 30 percent to above $62 per barrel.

Brent has rallied as energy firms have cut spending, U.S. drilling rig counts have fallen and as exports from Iraq and Libya have been lower than anticipated. But many traders still see the market as oversupplied in the first half of this year.

Funds' short positions were also squeezed out on gasoil futures, the main contract used for hedging and taking a view on diesel prices in Europe, with shorts falling by just over 18 percent to 27,597.

The decline raised speculators' net long positions by 6,193 contracts to 29,806, as long positions themselves were virtually unchanged at 57,403.

