IntercontinentalExchange Inc (ICE.N) posted quarterly results lifted by better-than-expected energy trading volumes and gave an outlook that keeps a lid on expenses, sending shares higher.

The U.S.-based exchange and clearinghouse operator said on Wednesday that fourth-quarter profit jumped 28 percent, beating expectations mainly due to a lower tax rate.

Shares of the Atlanta-based company were up 5.9 percent at $130.06 in early afternoon. Investors were likely focused on the company's expense guidance, which is largely in line with 2011, and much better than expected OTC energy activity in January, said Alex Kramm, an analyst at UBS.

ICE earned $126.8 million, or $1.73 per share, in the quarter, up from $99.1 million or $1.34 per share a year ago.

Adjusted to exclude one-time costs, the company said it earned $1.76 a share.

Analysts on average expected ICE to earn $1.68 per adjusted share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"Upside versus our estimate was primarily driven by a lower tax rate," Howard Chen, an analyst at Credit Suisse, said in a note to clients. "This added about six cents to results."

Revenue jumped 15 percent to $327.2 million, versus expectations of $326.2 million. The increase was mainly driven by a 13 percent rise in futures trading and clearing revenue.

ICE said it had record trading volume in the futures and OTC energy segments, and said that trend continued in January.

"Management is speaking to record year-to-date OTC energy commissions of over $2 million per day, well above our expectations," Chen said.

ICE said it expects expenses in 2012 to be in line with 2011, and up in a range of 3 to 6 percent on an adjusted expense basis, including compensation expense up in a range of 6 percent to 7 percent.

That puts expenses in a range of $534 million to $550 million. Kramm said that was much better than the $563 million he had been forecasting and the $556 million consensus among analysts.

ICE also said it repurchased $47 million in common stock in the fourth quarter, and has about $334 million remaining in its existing share repurchase program.

(Reporting By John McCrank in New York, editing by Matthew Lewis)